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IRGC holds massive preparedness exercise for new potential attacks!
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Rare footage has emerged over Iranian skies showing missile flights, coinciding with IRGC's announcement that it is holding a preparedness drill following a possible new attack. According to Fars News Agency on Tuesday, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps held a large-scale preparedness drill around Tehran to test its combat readiness against potential US-Israeli aggression. Iranians filmed live what appeared to be a stunning aerial display, which IRGC Aerospace Force said was a missile capable of striking multiple targets. The missile is a development of Sejjil 2 medium-range ballistic missile and is equipped MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle) technology, allowing it to carry multiple warheads and target different locations simultaneously. This is a major breakthrough in indigenously developed solid-propellant technology, and it is highly difficult to intercept—not only by THAAD, but not even by US Army and IDF's Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missile systems. Wheeled or silo-based for rapid response, it has the potential to reach enemy targets from the greater safety of Iranian interior; a highly resilient underground "missile city" claimed by the US in a recent series of attacks. The 4.6-magnitude earthquake was felt by residents, with its epicenter near Pardis, 11 km from the outskirts of Tehran. But, there were no reports of any connection between the earthquake and the missile test.

Separately, during the five-day military exercise in the operational area around Tehran, the focus was on pre-exercise scenarios, team and individual tactics against potential enemies. The exercise involved IRGC and Basij rapid response unit, and was designed to enhance combat capabilities against any enemy movement. Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, IRGC commander in Greater Tehran and training chief, said all previously rehearsed scenarios, team and individual tactics, and techniques against enemies in every region were practiced. One clip from the exercise showed an FPV drone crashing into a banner depicting a Black Hawk, the US helicopter destroyed in a disastrous mission over Isfahan. Notably, a new, classified assessment says Iran has operational access to 30 of its 33 missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that the Iranian military remains far more powerful than Trump claimed. At the same time, Iran quickly restored access to approximately 90% of its underground missile storage and launch facilities across the country. "Boosting combat readiness to counter any US-Israeli aggression was one of the main objectives of this exercise, and all objectives were fully achieved," Hassanzadeh added.

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