Juan Guaido Venezuela Opposition Leader Expelled From Columbia
recorded from live broadcast, april, 26, 2023
funny thing Columbia is owned and operated by USA and Israel, so that translates to CIA and Mossad. Who control 90% of worlds drug trafficking.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.