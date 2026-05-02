US Leaves WHO | FDA Admits Jab Killed American Children | Conservatives Split Over Erika | 5/1/26

Weekly News Report! HHS Secretary RFK Jr announced the full U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization with a final message: “WE WILL NEVER BE RULED BY THEM AGAIN." Sen. Ron Johnson: “This is a PROFOUND revelation… The US FDA now admits COVID-19 vaccines KILLED American children.” You either love her or see her as a Bond villain; there is no in between. This week, Erika hit back hard, which caused major waves in the MAGA world. Mike Winger Throw Down with Greg Locke... Theologian Mike Winger calls out Greg Locke for incredible child abuse accusations against Joel Olsteen and Kenneth Copeland. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/us-leaves-who/

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