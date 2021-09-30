THE INCREMENTAL PUSH TOWARDS TYRANNY AND THE BOILING FROG SCENARIO OF THIS COVID-19(84) NIGHTMARE!!!

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pressfortruth
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Times are changing quickly and we are seeing no signs of any kind of a return to “normal” anytime soon as the powers that ought not be continue to crank up the heat in this boiling frog scenario we’re all finding ourselves in. Hospitals are now refusing visitors who are not vaccinated and even in some cases they are denying patients as well who are not vaxxed as we’ve documented multiple times here at Press For Truth. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows how they’ve taken us from 2 weeks to flatten the curve to two years to flatline your life while also explaining the most important thing you need to focus on moving forward in order to protect your self and your family while they continue to crank up the heat!
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Sources:
https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ottawa-hospital-requiring-visitors-to-be-fully-vaccinated-1.5597308
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1441085762728960001
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/proof
https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1000779/ontario-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-in-select-settings
https://www.narcity.com/toronto/oshawa-ppc-candidate-charged-after-refusing-to-show-proof-of-vaccination-at-tim-hortons
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/loLZEtcwW_U
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/proof
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1441100099489206278
The Government Wants MANDATORY VACCINES For Your Children! What You NEED To Know!!!
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/the-government-wants-mandatory-vaccines:d
https://preview.redd.it/va51lmpbx9p71.jpg?width=1200&;format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=7e71a7c8c094b7b45dd93c9873c36e9c51107e87
https://preview.redd.it/xva9glccx9p71.jpg?width=640&;format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=11a2e278e3dd3fdf39dc95b5ed2764c11d722962
https://twitter.com/canadiangirls99/status/1441088188156502022