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THE INCREMENTAL PUSH TOWARDS TYRANNY AND THE BOILING FROG SCENARIO OF THIS COVID-19(84) NIGHTMARE!!!
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30 views • September 30, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
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SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Times are changing quickly and we are seeing no signs of any kind of a return to “normal” anytime soon as the powers that ought not be continue to crank up the heat in this boiling frog scenario we’re all finding ourselves in. Hospitals are now refusing visitors who are not vaccinated and even in some cases they are denying patients as well who are not vaxxed as we’ve documented multiple times here at Press For Truth. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows how they’ve taken us from 2 weeks to flatten the curve to two years to flatline your life while also explaining the most important thing you need to focus on moving forward in order to protect your self and your family while they continue to crank up the heat!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
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TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
GAB ➜ https://gab.com/PressForTruth

Sources:

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ottawa-hospital-requiring-visitors-to-be-fully-vaccinated-1.5597308

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1441085762728960001

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/proof

https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1000779/ontario-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-in-select-settings

https://www.narcity.com/toronto/oshawa-ppc-candidate-charged-after-refusing-to-show-proof-of-vaccination-at-tim-hortons

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/loLZEtcwW_U

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/proof

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1441100099489206278

The Government Wants MANDATORY VACCINES For Your Children! What You NEED To Know!!!
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/the-government-wants-mandatory-vaccines:d

https://preview.redd.it/va51lmpbx9p71.jpg?width=1200&;format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=7e71a7c8c094b7b45dd93c9873c36e9c51107e87

https://preview.redd.it/xva9glccx9p71.jpg?width=640&;format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=11a2e278e3dd3fdf39dc95b5ed2764c11d722962

https://twitter.com/canadiangirls99/status/1441088188156502022
Keywords
vaccinecontrolww3canadatyrannyrestaurantinformationinjectioncovid-19press for truthbusterpressfortruth
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