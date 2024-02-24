My Daily Routine #3

Most everything I do daily (at this moment) on a physical, mental and spiritual level. Water time.
If you like what I am doing and want to contribute, I have listed links below. Everything I do will always be free. However, if you feel the call, the links are below and I would be beyond grateful:
Buy Me A Cup of Coffee:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/keithselin
Donorbox:
https://donorbox.org/red-pill-universe
Bitcoin:
18hBy8KiBTQEZgntgrNnSHcYfHfhk8WWqh
Ethereum:
0x6c65eF7AA7c070986F825d139Cb07080e0F57531
Solana:
4KGinQr7Cj5SnDz3jegZRLuofsiB4HhYHVS1xhKgncsW
Doge:
DP5XKujqSGZsbQ43TZTiyVGGab8WCbMGhZ
Shiba Inu:
0x6c65eF7AA7c070986F825d139Cb07080e0F57531
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.