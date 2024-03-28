Create New Account
Hezbollah's Rockets on Kiryat Shmona, Northern Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

Hezbollah's (Lebanon) rockets on Kiryat Shmona.

Video from 27th March.

Hezbollah bombarded Kiryat Shmona with rockets after last night's (26th) massacre in South Lebanon that killed 7 medics.

Israeli media reports that the damage in Kiryat Shmona is estimated at tens of millions.



israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

