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Harvesting Green Coconuts for Hydration and Electrolytes
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40 views • July 09, 2020
Harvesting Green Coconuts for Hydration and Electrolytes
Jason shows how young coconuts can help you rehydrate and replenish your electrolytes in a survival situation. Check out how to get the coconut from the tree, and how to open it up to get to the liquid inside. The sweet coconut water can help break up the blandness of plain water and give you some flavor.
Jason shows how young coconuts can help you rehydrate and replenish your electrolytes in a survival situation. Check out how to get the coconut from the tree, and how to open it up to get to the liquid inside. The sweet coconut water can help break up the blandness of plain water and give you some flavor.
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