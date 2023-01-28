The Unjected Show - Live Unvaccinated Dating Show! Episode #003

Welcome to Episode #003 of The Unjected Show! Sadly, Zach couldn't join us tonight but Shelby, Heather and Scott held their own! It was a fantastic episode where we talked about some current events, crazy articles, a new peer-reviewed study and we took your calls and.... your VIDEO calls!





Tune in every Friday night at 9pm EST at Rokfin.com/Unjected where we will be taking your calls about the unvaccinated dating scene, wild stories, dating advice and so much more! We want to hear from you! 1-833-3UNJECT ext 888 or 1-833-386-5328. Taking calls tonight. Enjoy!





Sources:

https://iqfy.com/unvaccinated-silence

https://TLAVagabond.substack.com

https://boingboing.net/2022/07/30/unjected-is-a-dating-site-for-unvaccinated-safe-blood-people.html





Follow the show on IG: https://Instagram.com/TheUnjectedShow

Unjected on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedOfficial

Twitter: https://Twitter.com/Unjected

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/TheUnjected

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/Unjected_official

Follow Shelby on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedShelby_

Follow Heather on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedHeather

Follow Scott:

IG: https://Instagram.com/Rebunkednews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rebunkednews

Follow Zach:

IG: https://Instagram.com/UnfitStatesman

Twittter: https://Twitter.com/UnfitStatesman