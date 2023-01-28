Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Unjected Show - Live Unvaccinated Dating Show! Episode #003
49 views
channel image
The Unjected Show
Published Yesterday |

Welcome to Episode #003 of The Unjected Show! Sadly, Zach couldn't join us tonight but Shelby, Heather and Scott held their own! It was a fantastic episode where we talked about some current events, crazy articles, a new peer-reviewed study and we took your calls and.... your VIDEO calls!


Tune in every Friday night at 9pm EST at Rokfin.com/Unjected where we will be taking your calls about the unvaccinated dating scene, wild stories, dating advice and so much more! We want to hear from you! 1-833-3UNJECT ext 888 or 1-833-386-5328. Taking calls tonight. Enjoy!


Sources:

https://iqfy.com/unvaccinated-silence

https://TLAVagabond.substack.com

https://boingboing.net/2022/07/30/unjected-is-a-dating-site-for-unvaccinated-safe-blood-people.html


Follow the show on IG: https://Instagram.com/TheUnjectedShow

Unjected on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedOfficial

Twitter: https://Twitter.com/Unjected

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/TheUnjected

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/Unjected_official

Follow Shelby on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedShelby_

Follow Heather on IG: https://Instagram.com/UnjectedHeather

Follow Scott:

IG: https://Instagram.com/Rebunkednews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rebunkednews

Follow Zach:

IG: https://Instagram.com/UnfitStatesman

Twittter: https://Twitter.com/UnfitStatesman

Keywords
vaccinescomedydatingloveunvaccinatedcovidrebunkedunfit statesmanunjectedunjectedcom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket