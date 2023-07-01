Olivia Burr | 5 Healthy Breakfast Smoothies!

July 1st, 2023.
Published by Olivia Burr on Brighteon.
Greek Yogurt
Pineapple 🍍
Mango 🥭
Banana 🍌
Watermelon 🍉
Strawberries 🍓
Raspberries
Almond milk
Vanilla Greek yogurt
Purple smoothie
Pomegranate juice 🥤
Vanilla flavored Greek yogurt
Frozen blueberries 🫐
Frozen blackberries
Beautiful fresh pitted cherries 🍒
Pick them and freeze
Kiwi 🥝
Carrots 🥕
Avocado 🥑
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.