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America's Frontline Doctor Challenges CONVID Narrative - Gets Arrested For No Mask
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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Dr. Bill Smith is one of America's Frontline Doctors. Not only has Dr. Smith challenged the official narrative concerning CONvid-1984, and its very existence, but he also has warned pharmacies of violations of the Nuremberg Code, taught people the truth about what is going on and in challenging a city council, was arrested because he would not comply with their lawless mask mandate. He joins me in this episode to talk about all this and more.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-frontline-doctor-challenges-convid-narrative-gets-arrested-for-no-mask-video/

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vaccinetim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiocovidmask mandateamericas frontline doctors
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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