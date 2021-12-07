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America's Frontline Doctor Challenges CONVID Narrative - Gets Arrested For No Mask
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Dr. Bill Smith is one of America's Frontline Doctors. Not only has Dr. Smith challenged the official narrative concerning CONvid-1984, and its very existence, but he also has warned pharmacies of violations of the Nuremberg Code, taught people the truth about what is going on and in challenging a city council, was arrested because he would not comply with their lawless mask mandate. He joins me in this episode to talk about all this and more.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-frontline-doctor-challenges-convid-narrative-gets-arrested-for-no-mask-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-frontline-doctor-challenges-convid-narrative-gets-arrested-for-no-mask-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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