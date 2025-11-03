UNHOLY HALLOWEEN - LEVITICUS 10:10 KJV

*This is a belated publishing, sorry... We have been trying to publish for the last 3 days, but experienced technical difficulties. Better Late Than Never!

Praise GOD for allowing this video to upload. JESUS is LORD





UNHOLY HALLOWEEN





KJV

LEVITICUS 10:10

10 And that ye may put difference between holy and unholy, and between unclean and clean;





Unholy Halloween is just that, 100% unholy.

This Documentary contains an excellent late 1980s/early1990s, historical British Documentary on the Satanic nature of Halloween. (Documentary posted by A Call For An Uprising - Thank you Call for your years of labour for JESUS) -

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mL3cTA3pUS99/

It also contains a recording of a conversation we had with a local Witch in our neighbourhood on Halloween Night 31/10/25 as she gave out chocolate to children flocking to her home. (You may need to turn this portion of the doco up in volume).

There is also footage we were sent of a local witches circle.





TIME STAMP:

06:50 = Re-posted Halloween Documentary, re-posted by A Call For An Uprising

49:17 = Conversation with a local self-proclaimed witch on Halloween night on 31st October 2025, NSW, Australia

52:22 - Footage of a local Witches Circle - NSW, Australia





KJV

EPHESIANS 5:11

11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.





Music credit and thank you for 'LAMENTATIONS INSTRUMENTAL' by Theophilus Sunday -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxpPap9ri-Q

(Disclaimer: We do -not- agree with many of Theophilus Sunday's false doctrines, such as: false, un-Biblical, Zionist name's for JESUS, and Sunday's un-Biblical version of speaking in tongues, and chanting)



