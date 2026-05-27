The destruction of the Ukrainian BEC "Sargan-2" by a drone kamikaze strike "Geran-2" in the waters of the Black Sea.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report on the morning of May 27, 2026



▪️ At night, the enemy attacked Crimea. In Sevastopol, at least 14 UAVs were shot down. The enemy is spreading footage of smoke in the area of the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters. In the morning, the enemy launched air-based missiles into the central part of the peninsula to hit one of the power stations, according to monitoring channels, but our air defense worked well and there were no power outages. In the Rostov region, the enemy sent a missile to the area of the aviation plant on Tsiolkovsky Street, where cars caught fire. In Tuapse, after a night attack by drones, footage of minor burning (an enemy drone?) was captured in the area of the oil depot. In addition, air defense was operating in the Donetsk region.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces attacked Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, Kharkov, Poltava. The attack was aimed at hitting on-duty targets.



▪️ On the Sumy front in the Krasnopolsky district, firefights are taking place between the settlements of Lesnoye and Taratutino. Assault units of the 34th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade (Mountain) of the Northern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces drove the AFU out of the village of Ryasnoe. On the Sumy front, our forces advanced up to 900 meters in twenty-two sectors, driving the enemy out of the village of Zapselye. Firefights are continuing in Ivolzhansk, Kondratovka, Pisarevka and the vicinity of settlements. Counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including in the Kondratovka area, have been repelled.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, strikes on border areas continue. Efforts were being made to eliminate the consequences of a Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on infrastructure.



▪️ On the Kharkov front on the Volchansk sector, assault units of the Northern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces advanced up to 500 meters in eleven sectors, and firefights are taking place in the villages of Karaichnoe and Okhrymovka, as well as in the forested areas of the Volchansk district. On the Velikoburuluk sector, our forces advanced about 1,100 meters in four sectors: in the village of Budarki and the forested areas of the Kupyansk district near Novovasilevka.



▪️ In Konstantinovka units of the Russian Armed Forces continue to infiltrate into the city and neighboring settlements. The intensity of the use of aircraft, artillery and strike UAVs has increased, the enemy notes.



▪️ On the Dobropolsky front, our troops have advanced in the center of Rodinskoe and occupied a pig farm south of the city, enemy channels admit. The pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the southern flank is increasing. Firefights continue west of Grishino, as well as in the areas of Novoalexandrovka and Vasilevka.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, units of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces are penetrating into the depth of the enemy's defense northwest of the settlement of Alexandrovgrad, conducting offensive actions in the forested area beyond the Volchya River in the direction of the settlement of Lesnoye.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front and in the south of the DPR, the main topic has become the enemy's efforts to hit any logistics at the operational depth with numerous American drones and analogues of the "Lance" RA-2X. The Russian Armed Forces are solving the task of preserving equipment and ensuring the safety of the southern transport corridor. Multiple attacks were carried out on the city of Energodar, and civilian cars and infrastructure were damaged. In the Kamensk-Dneprovsky, Berdyansk, Tokmak, Vasilevka and Mykhailivka districts, civilian cars and infrastructure were damaged in attacks.



▪️ In the Kherson region, the governor also called on drivers to exercise increased caution: the enemy is deliberately using drones against civilian cars and infrastructure in frontline regions. Yesterday, the region reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed two civilians in Kherson region in their attacks, and four people were injured in Gornostayevka, Tarasovka, and Veliki Kopany.



The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors