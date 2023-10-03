BLOW THE TRUMPET - PREFACE

***PLEASE SHARE THIS IMPORTANT VIDEO. THANK YOU***
Written and published by Lucia on Oct.3/2023.
Transcript to follow.
Link to: "REPENT, FOR THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN IS HERE!", https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxI3DUjDgV0&t=1239s
Link to: "IS OUR FAITH ENOUGH?", https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yO-6AKOkEao&t=50s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.