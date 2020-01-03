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Leo Zagami - Occult Symbolism of 2020
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97 views • January 03, 2020
Leo Zagami is back on the show today, dated January 2nd 2020, with insight of yin and yang and how the dark side are in desperation, knowing their time is short. Prayer, daily prayer and and the belief in Jesus Christ, will crush the enemy.
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