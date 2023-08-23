Create New Account
InfoWars - The True Ancient Enemies Behind the Corrupt Court System Rituals Exposed with Dr. Lee Merritt and Jason Ian - 8-22-2023
Jason Ian of 'Americans in Action' joins guest host Dr. Lee Merritt of http://themedicalrebel.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to expose the ancient ritual spellcasting behind the corrupt court system.

