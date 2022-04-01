420 Report

When we look at last year’s 4/20 sales, we can see an increase in total sales along with discounts in both the US and Canada.The increase in total sales was largely driven by an increase in total transaction volume, as there were more people shopping during the 4/20 holiday.For example, total basket volume in Canada increased by 52% on 4/20 and 86% in the US. compared to the previous four weeks.There have been some significant shifts in cannabis category trends that can impact shopping habits on this year’s holiday.From March 2021 to February 2022 in the US, Flower market share has dropped from 46% to 41%, while #PreRolls (+25%), #VaporPens (+14%), and #Edibles (+11.9%) all had noteworthy increases in market share.Episode 920 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset’s report...#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData #420