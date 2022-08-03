Nano-Man (nasal swab &injection tech, radiation) | Once were the Living Part 2

Once Were the Living Part 2: a deep dive expose' into radioactive lithium hydrogel nasal test swabs, injectable quantum dots, nano-routers, UPC Bluetooth, and the UN Agenda 21 Great Reset Nano-man. Plus a look at why the Government might hate Ivermectin.

Here is an in-depth English translation of much of the technology described in this film: https://www.richplanet.net/vaccine.php?fbclid=IwAR0IldhWobpCZrZVePbLvMgdSrOtj5A5I9NPhWVPVsJnbSk3h37LFpmoRH8

Juice Bruns & Tiny Anthem: Mastermind, tell them Spacebusters sent you!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vom5Blnu4vw

☞☞☞ Spacebusters Merch Shop ☜☜☜

spacebusters.creator-spring.com

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La Quinta Columna research:

https://www.laquintacolumna.net/