Peace and Safety! And The Great Deceit / 평안하다 안전하다 할 그 때! 그리고 큰 미혹!

Luke / 누가복음 21:36

Be always on the watch, and pray that you may be able to escape all that is about to happen, and that you may be able to stand before the Son of Man.

이러므로 너희는 장차 올 이 모든 일을 능히 피하고 인자 앞에 서도록 항상 기도하며 깨어 있으라 하시니라





Revelation / 요한계시록 3:10

Since you have kept my command to endure patiently, I will also keep you from the hour of trial that is going to come upon the whole world to test those who live on the earth.

네가 나의 인내의 말씀을 지켰은즉 내가 또한 너를 지키어 시험의 때를 면하게 하리니 이는 장차 온 세상에 임하여 땅에 거하는 자들을 시험할 때라





1 Thessalonians / 살전 4:16-17

For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever.

주께서 호령과 천사장의 소리와 하나님의 나팔로 친히 하늘로 좇아 강림하시리니 그리스도 안에서 죽은 자들이 먼저 일어나고 그 후에 우리 살아 남은 자도 저희와 함께 구름 속으로 끌어 올려 공중에서 주를 영접하게 하시리니 그리하여 우리가 항상 주와 함께 있으리라





1 Corinthians / 고린도전서 15:51-52

Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed.

보라 내가 너희에게 비밀을 말하노니 우리가 다 잠잘 것이 아니요 마지막 나팔에 순식간에 홀연히 다 변화하리니 나팔 소리가 나매 죽은 자들이 썩지 아니할 것으로 다시 살고 우리도 변화하리라