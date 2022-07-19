Alec Ross & Big Tech Coups (Ukraine Archive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ross worked for Hillary Clinton. He looks like a nice guy, but never judge a book by its cover. Remember, Satan wears many faces. This is a perfect example of "Divide and conquer". How to make people hate their cousins using the internet. Kiev is the birthplace of Russia. They share the same faith, religion and culture. Now the useful idiots in Kiev welcome the US and hate Russians even as their lives have fallen into poverty. Imagine that! Your life has gotten worse but you vote for the same people. Sound familiar?