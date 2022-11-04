Political Prisoner & True the Vote Founder Catherine Engelbrecht Delivers 2nd Message From Prison

True the Vote Founder Catherine Engelbrecht and investigator Gregg Phillips were arrested on contempt of court charges and placed in federal prison for refusing to name their source who helped them discover that E. Lansing, MI-based election software company Konnech was allegedly storing election data from the US on a server in China.



In her second message to the public, Catherine explains how she was being held in solitary confinement in an 8 X 10 cinder block cell that didn't have lighting or anything in the room. She said that she "needed" to be there for security purposes. Catherine says she is "very, very, grateful for being placed in another room with lighting and a cot (for now).

Catherine and Gregg are waiting to hear if their appeal is going to be accepted. She has asked for everyone's prayers and is asking for anyone listening to donate to their legal defense fund. These brave patriots, who have made it their mission to expose voter fraud in America, are currently fighting 6 lawsuits that have been filed against them related to their work. The legal defense website: https://true-the-vote.revv.co/rd_donate

A patriot friend has also set up a website to help share updated news on Catherine and Gregg's situation and to sell merchandise that features Catherine and Gregg's images. All profits from the sale of their merchandise will be given to their legal defense fund: freepatriots.us