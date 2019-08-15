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Again, Federal Reserve Enriches Affiliates at Expense of US w/ Wayne Jett (1of2)
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121 views • August 15, 2019
Listener favorite, Wayne Jett, returns to the program to discuss how the Federal Reserve uses their various tools to enrich themselves at the expense of the general public. He explains that it is very important for the currency to remain stable and not fluctuate no real tie to actual market conditions. He also discusses the latest new nominations to the Fed and how that is a promising move in the right direction. See more of Wayne Jett's work and to purchase his book, "The Fruits of Graft" @ http://ClassicalCapital.com
Patreon Exclusive: Wayne Jett and I review the strange website Deagle.com. Patreons can see that or new listeners can join now @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
Advanced Health for your Stem Cells! Learn more about Stem Cell Pro @ http://Cutt.ly/ProxyStem Smart Buying Tip: Remember to select recurring order for much better pricing and discounts (you can always cancel if you change your mind
Get your free 505 page eBook with practical and proven natural remedies for taking control of your health @ http://Cutt.ly/505eBook
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: AudioBlocks Library
paid license for Broad Video use
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Patreon Exclusive: Wayne Jett and I review the strange website Deagle.com. Patreons can see that or new listeners can join now @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
Advanced Health for your Stem Cells! Learn more about Stem Cell Pro @ http://Cutt.ly/ProxyStem Smart Buying Tip: Remember to select recurring order for much better pricing and discounts (you can always cancel if you change your mind
Get your free 505 page eBook with practical and proven natural remedies for taking control of your health @ http://Cutt.ly/505eBook
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: AudioBlocks Library
paid license for Broad Video use
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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