The COVID Shot Catastrophe By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a new episode of Doctors & Scientists on Children’s Health Defense TV, Nicolas joined Dr. Brian Hooker to break down the unprecedented destruction caused by COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Mass Deaths & Disability on the Scale of Hundreds of Hiroshima Nuclear Strikes >17 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, with conservative U.S. estimates at approximately 600,000 deaths. The deadly COVID-19 mRNA injections, still being administered to millions of American children, are responsible for more American casualties than World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined.

Multi-Organ Damage

The mRNA injections are not just linked to isolated side effects — they have triggered widespread, systemic damage across nearly every major organ system: Intentional harm?

