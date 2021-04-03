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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0589 - Susan Daniel - Report on the crime
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1 view • April 03, 2021
Saunders went into the BP station where Susan, a married mother of one, worked as a clerk and shot her, before stealing cash from the register. She was taken to the hospital, where she died later that morning. Saunders killed himself when police responded to the 911 call from a witness, who saw it happen.
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