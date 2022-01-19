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Off-Grid DIY Tin Can Oven - Amazing oven for baking bread, pizza and cookies
SurvivalTV
SurvivalTV
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1228 views • January 19, 2022
Think about it, how much of the food you eat on a regular basis is baked? Bread, pizza, roasted vegetables, fancy some cornbread to go with your favorite freeze-dried bison chilli meal? Hopefully you've already set yourself up with multiple options for off-grid stoves so you can keep cooking and boiling water when the grid goes down. But how do you bake on a stove? Here's one DIY solution that's cheap and fun. I would add small rocks to the bottom of the stove to act as thermal mass (absorb, hold the heat and radiate it even as the fire is fluctuating).

From the content creator:
In this video I show you how to craft a super cheap bushcraft style Tin Can Oven for baking a little bread, a pizza or cookies .

Links for my books, Swiss Army Knives and equipment 👇👇👇
🇩🇪 🇦🇹 🇨🇭 Mein Amazon Shop: https://www.amazon.de/shop/feliximmler
🇺🇸 My Amazon Shop: https://www.amazon.com/shop/feliximmler
🇬🇧 My Amazon Shop: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/feliximmler

Here you find the playlist to my other Swiss Army Knife project videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYsF02l8NKo&;list=PLz0r9DyPuu9dRpY9CulCMAP6TOoZ8n-Ct&t=0s

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/felix.immler

Website:
http://feliximmler.ch

Used Equipment:
Victorinox Swiss Champ
Keywords
survivaloff-gridwilderness survivalbushcraftswiss army knifesakfelix immler
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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