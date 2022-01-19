Off-Grid DIY Tin Can Oven - Amazing oven for baking bread, pizza and cookies

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From the content creator:
In this video I show you how to craft a super cheap bushcraft style Tin Can Oven for baking a little bread, a pizza or cookies .
Links for my books, Swiss Army Knives and equipment 👇👇👇
🇩🇪 🇦🇹 🇨🇭 Mein Amazon Shop: https://www.amazon.de/shop/feliximmler
🇺🇸 My Amazon Shop: https://www.amazon.com/shop/feliximmler
🇬🇧 My Amazon Shop: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/feliximmler
Here you find the playlist to my other Swiss Army Knife project videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYsF02l8NKo&;list=PLz0r9DyPuu9dRpY9CulCMAP6TOoZ8n-Ct&t=0s
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/felix.immler
Website:
http://feliximmler.ch
Used Equipment:
Victorinox Swiss Champ