Vigilant News 1.6.23 Trump to Flynn, RE Speaker: “[I] Should do it” Satanic Ritual Abuse in Glasgow - Fri 3:00 PM ET -
StillnessintheStorm
Published a day ago |
Vigilant News focuses on current events, politics, and all things that affect our ability to live free and prosperous lives.


“Eternal Vigilance is the price of liberty.”
Hosts: Justin Deschamps & Ryan Delarme
Website https://vigilant.news/

Social Media
https://truthsocial.com/@Justindeschamps
https://truthsocial.com/@ryandelarme
https://truthsocial.com/@vigilantnews

Substack:
Ryan https://undergroundnewswire.substack.com/
Justin https://luxveritatis.substack.com/

Show Notes, Go HERE:
https://vigilant.news/2023/01/vigilant-news-1-6-23-trump-to-flynn-re-speaker-i-should-do-it-satanic-ritual-abuse-in-glasgow/

PROMOTION: Ascent Nutrition
https://bit.ly/3zxvdS7
Pine Needle Extract
+ Amazing Organic Superfood
+ Supports Brain Health
+ Supports Lung Health
+ Supports Heart Health
+ Supports Hormone Health

Book of the Week
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win

https://www.amazon.com/Red-Handed-American-Elites-Helping-China/dp/0063061147/ref=cm_sw_r_as_gl_undefined?linkCode=ml1&tag=justinnotary-20

That the Chinese government seeks to infiltrate American institutions is hardly surprising. What is wholly new, however, are the number of American elites who are eager to help the Chinese dictatorship in its quest for global hegemony.

Presidential families, Silicon Valley gurus, Wall Street high rollers, Ivy League universities, even professional athletes—all willing to sacrifice American strength and security on the altar of personal enrichment.

In Red-Handed, six-time New York Times bestselling investigator Peter Schweizer presents his most alarming findings to date by revealing the secret deals wealthy Americans have cut to help China build its military, technological, and economic might. Equally as astonishing, many of these elites quietly believe the Chinese dictatorial regime is superior to American democracy.


Keywords
trumpclintoncongressflynn

