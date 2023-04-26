Skyfall 2020: Five Smooth Stones by Pastor Troy Towns

This is day two and session ten from the Skyfall 2020 conference. Pastor Troy Towns preaches a powerful message on the five giants that Christians face in their lives and the keys we need to battle against the enemy.Next Level Ministries is located in Montgomery, AL. Troy & Dee Towns hold services on Saturday mornings which are also live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NextLevelMinMTG
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.