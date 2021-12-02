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Bilan de l'annee 2021 (Pr. Didier Raoul) (French language)
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0 view • December 02, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCBZ0NYqewU
IHU Méditerranée-Infection
545K subscribers
Bulletin d'information scientifique de l'IHU - Nous avons le droit d'être intelligents !
Pr Didier Raoult, Directeur de l'IHU Méditerranée Infection
IHU Méditerranée-Infection
545K subscribers
Bulletin d'information scientifique de l'IHU - Nous avons le droit d'être intelligents !
Pr Didier Raoult, Directeur de l'IHU Méditerranée Infection
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