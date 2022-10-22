Create New Account
Ukraine as Big Israel and the Heavenly Jerusalem Project
The Prisoner
So what is the globalist purpose in staging a war on Russia’s western border? I suspect that their motive is to reunite all the land of ancient Khazaria under Russian control. Basically, they want to “restore their ancient empire / homeland.”

Mirrored with thanks to TruNews
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uvOyUZINubUd/

Vladimir Putin, Jewish King of Restored Khazaria
https://groups.google.com/g/money-morning-refugees/c/WBypaiZVNJ4

Heavenly Jerusalem and War in Ukraine
https://web.archive.org/web/20220425064247/http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/heavenly-jerusalem-and-war-in-ukraine/301505

Putin Builds Massive Bridge Connecting Crimea to the Motherland
https://vnnforum.com/showthread.php?t=549482

Mirrored - MediaGiant

Keywords
israelukrainekhazaria

