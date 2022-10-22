Ukraine as Big Israel and the Heavenly Jerusalem Project

So what is the globalist purpose in staging a war on Russia’s western border? I suspect that their motive is to reunite all the land of ancient Khazaria under Russian control. Basically, they want to “restore their ancient empire / homeland.”
Mirrored with thanks to TruNews
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uvOyUZINubUd/
Vladimir Putin, Jewish King of Restored Khazaria
https://groups.google.com/g/money-morning-refugees/c/WBypaiZVNJ4
Heavenly Jerusalem and War in Ukraine
https://web.archive.org/web/20220425064247/http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/heavenly-jerusalem-and-war-in-ukraine/301505
Putin Builds Massive Bridge Connecting Crimea to the Motherland
https://vnnforum.com/showthread.php?t=549482
Mirrored - MediaGiant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.