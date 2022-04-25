The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man Part 27

by Philip St. Raymond

for The American Mercury



AS WE NEAR the end of this monumental audio book, we hear the long and moving list of lynching victims, contemporaries of Leo Frank — dozens upon dozens of names, and even some poor souls without names, so unsung were they and so uninvestigated were their murders. After hearing and comprehending the magnitude of these extrajudicial killings, it will become impossible for you to believe in the mainstream media’s — and the ADL’s — emphasis on Leo Frank as the main or only lynching victim worth knowing about, or their promotion of the “Leo Frank was persecuted” narrative, ever again.



We also hear the perspicacious and intelligent take on the case from the Nation of Islam’s Historical Research Group, who authored this, the most important book on the Frank case in over 100 years. They write from the perspective of the black diaspora in America (a point of view almost never heard from on this subject in the mass media). But there are lessons for all peoples here. One might not always agree with every idea expressed by the authors, but this reader sees The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man as one of the most astonishingly honest and meticulously researched modern history books he has read. Anyone who thought that the Nation of Islam was a bunch of “ignorant haters” has just been proven spectacularly wrong. (ILLUSTRATION: Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Jewish ADL: His group has pushed the highly problematic “Leo Frank is innocent” narrative for a century.)



In this, the twenty-seventh audio segment of this ground-breaking work originally published by the Nation of Islam, part of their series called The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, we also learn of — and hear in full — the utterly amazing letter written by murder victim Mary Phagan’s mother and stepfather, and their belief as to exactly who was responsible for the attempted coverup of the facts about the sex murder of their innocent child.



This new audio book, based on the Nation of Islam’s The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man, the best investigative effort made on the Leo Frank case in the last 100 years, will take you on a trip into the past — to the greatest American murder mystery of all time; a mystery that will reveal to you the hidden forces that shape our world even today.



To read all the chapters we’ve published so far, simply click on this link.



We at The American Mercury are now proud to present part 27 of our audio version of this very important book, read by Vanessa Neubauer.



Simply press “play” on the player embedded above — or at the end of this article — to hear part 27 of the book.



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Click here to obtain a print or e-book copy of this important work, The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Vol. 3; The Leo Frank Case: The Lynching of a Guilty Man.



For further information on the Nation of Islam Historical Research Group, readers are encouraged to visit their Web site, noirg.org.