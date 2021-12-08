What You Need to Know About Masks from Industrial Exposure Expert Steven Petty - Do They Work or Not and Why

Masks are a highly contentious issue with the COVID pandemic. How effective are they, if at all? What is the difference between a mask and a respirator? (N95 is the lowest level of respirator, not a mask.) What about masks and children? What level of gap percentage can be tolerated before masks become completely worthless? What level do most masks have and how you can test for it? What are the downsides to mask wearing? Is there an upside? What does the literature show? What about droplets vs. aerosols and how does this relate to the COVID issue?These questions and more are delved into with definitive answers. This discussion should settle the mask issue once and for all if science really counts. Listen in on this interview with some illustrative data slides to help you to answer the question - Do Masks Work?Subscribe to this channel for more updates.