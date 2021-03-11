March Madness: Charlie Ward Tells Mel K That He Spoke with 'Q' and Q Approves of What He is Doing and April 6th Will Be Big!

In a recent interview with Mel K British Wonder Man Charlie Ward told her that he recently spoke with 'Q' and Q informed him that he was doing a great job and that they were watching him. In the mean time Dave from X-22 Report was telling us the other day that no one knows when the next 'big event' will be because Q does not announce these dates; however, in another interview Charlie Ward tells Nino Rodriguez that this is going to be 'March Madness' and then two dates to watch in April are 'April Fools Day' and a big event may be heading our way on April 6th. I think that this may well be the first time that we have heard from someone who has spoken to Q in person and - go figure - it turns out to be Charlie Ward. Who would ever have thought?Related video:"30 Reasons Why I Don't Trust Charlie Ward"Published: February 10th, 2021M TRUTH SEEKER