7 times the far-left changed WORD meanings just to 'win'

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 28, 2022 It seems the far-left will do ANYTHING to win an argument or to justify their radical policy positions. On the campaign trial in 2008, Michelle Obama even admitted Democrats would need to ‘change our traditions’ and our ‘history’ to move their ideas forward. Well, now, the far-left is changing one more thing: Our LANGUAGE. In this clip, Glenn details how they’ve recently manipulated the meanings of 7 WORDS — like ‘baby,’ ‘recession,’ or ‘voter suppression’ — just to rationalize their CRAZY ideas.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RaG1ZcyrDqk