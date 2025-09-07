Train Ride Slaughter

Sept 7, 2025 - What if you were safer in your war-torn homeland than in an America given over to racial “equity” expressed in freedom for criminals?

The tragic story of IIryna Zarutska, plus the latest news on immigration, Defense, and Trump. Thanks for watching and praying!





Follow us on X and Facebook

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com



