© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reclaiming America & Restoring 'De Jure' Government
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • June 14, 2020
Mark Emory interviews Anna von Reitz who, with her team of volunteer researchers, has uncovered the root of the problems we have lived under for over 150 years. She discusses the history of crimes against America and the people, and the work done and being done to correct, reclaim and restore the American Republic states, and how and why it is important for Americans to correct their 'political status' and get involved in 'self-governance'. Join the work: http://www.paulstramer.net/2020/06/big-happy-news.html
Also see links below:
1-Tools for Correcting Your Political Status:
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/correct-your-status,
https://youtu.be/5M15VIUT-LM
and here: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/chart-your-course
2-Visit the assembly website at: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
3-Submit Questions to: [email protected]
If you have completed all of your paperwork and corrected your political status sign in at: www.signinamerica.com
4-To find your State Coordinator, visit here: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/state-coordinators
5-Anna's weekly recordings are always at this location with the newest at the top. http://www.annavonreitz.com/videos.html
Also see links below:
1-Tools for Correcting Your Political Status:
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/correct-your-status,
https://youtu.be/5M15VIUT-LM
and here: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/chart-your-course
2-Visit the assembly website at: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
3-Submit Questions to: [email protected]
If you have completed all of your paperwork and corrected your political status sign in at: www.signinamerica.com
4-To find your State Coordinator, visit here: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/state-coordinators
5-Anna's weekly recordings are always at this location with the newest at the top. http://www.annavonreitz.com/videos.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.