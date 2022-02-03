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Momento em que veículo chega em estabelecimento no Setor Sul em Formosa
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2456 views • February 03, 2022
Um homem foi assassinado por volta das 23h40, desta terça feira (01/02), no Setor Sul em Formosa. De acordo com testemunhas, à vítima foi atingida por disparos de arma de fogo, quando preparava-se para entrar em um veículo Fiat/Uno de cor preta.
Matéria completa em: https://focala.com.br/noticias/formosa/homem-foi-morto-com-disparos-de-arma-de-fogo-no-setor-sul-em-formosa
Matéria completa em: https://focala.com.br/noticias/formosa/homem-foi-morto-com-disparos-de-arma-de-fogo-no-setor-sul-em-formosa
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