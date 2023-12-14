This State Will Determine the Cannabis Industry's Success

Washington is a Petri dish experiment that should be studied by anyone in the cannabis industry. Find out how Washington State could shape the future of the Cannabis Industry.





Guest:

Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor

https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrinaglogowski





Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





Episode 1,186 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com





Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats





Keywords:

News, Business, Pitch Deck, Investment Deck, Investing, Stocks, RoboAdvisor, Day Trading, Money, stock market, crypto, futures, options, equities,





This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.