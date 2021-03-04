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Countering Diabolical "Rules for Radicals" Going on Offense, With Tim Gordon
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1161 views • March 04, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, author and thinker Tim Gordon explains why the Left always win--and how conservatives and Christians can turn the tables. Citing Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals, Gordon, author of Rules for Retrogrades, says the Luciferian Left's strategy is not hard to counter. But it will require going on offense if Western civilization and Christian culture in the West are going to be saved. No more apologies. Feminism is at the root of so many of the evils--the worst of all the Critical Theories--and must be countered.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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