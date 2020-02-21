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Antichrist Preachers - John Hagee Openly Denies JESUS CHRIST IS THE MESSIAH - He sets Jews and Gentiles Up For The Coming Son of satan
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61 views • February 21, 2020
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
Video originally done by 4thetruth100(Thanks sister) Exposing the lies of John Hagee who denies YAHUSHUA/JESUS CHRIST as the MESSIAH.
Come out of his church. He is a wolf in sheep clothing.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
From AMIGHTYWIND Prophecies
"Evangelists and Pastors are suppose to feed MY truths and to lead by example. These evil ones have compromised, twisted MY words to conform into their own self made comfortable image that strives to offend no one. All of these named have proven by their works and thoughts they have lost their fear of YAHUVEH. They will all quote the scriptures, but all of them have gone astray. Creflo Dollar, I have this against you, you worship the Almighty Dollar! Paul and Jan Crouch, Joel Osteen, Marilyn Hickey, Joyce Meyers, Creflo Dollar, Benny Hinn, Kenneth Copeland, Steven Munsey, Rick Joyner, Pat Robertson, Oral Roberts, Richard and Lindsey Roberts, Juanita Bynum and Thomas Weeks, Paula White, Rodney Howard-Browne, Mike Murdock, Carman, Billy Graham, TD Jakes, Rod Parsley and Kim Clement. These are just a few examples of Evangelical Prosperity Pimps and they are pimps for the devil as they have forsaken their original calling and humble beginnings. Evangelical Prosperity Pimps have named the Ministries or Churches after themselves."
"Be warned it will be the famous TV evangelists that will lead the masses to the son of satan, whom will come using the name that is trusted, JESUS. It will be the famous TV evangelists that have sold their souls to satan for fame and wealth that are teaching false manmade doctrines and leading the people to this false JESUS. In the Great Tribulation the name of JESUS will be counterfeited by the son of satan now called the anti-christ. This anti-christ will defile the name of JESUS and under the power of satan do signs, wonders and unholy miracles in a name known by the Christian Church, a name that is now loved and trusted, the name of JESUS CHRIST."
"The son of satan, will do signs, wonders and false miracles in satan's power for satan's glory."
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
https://www.amightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
Video originally done by 4thetruth100(Thanks sister) Exposing the lies of John Hagee who denies YAHUSHUA/JESUS CHRIST as the MESSIAH.
Come out of his church. He is a wolf in sheep clothing.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
From AMIGHTYWIND Prophecies
"Evangelists and Pastors are suppose to feed MY truths and to lead by example. These evil ones have compromised, twisted MY words to conform into their own self made comfortable image that strives to offend no one. All of these named have proven by their works and thoughts they have lost their fear of YAHUVEH. They will all quote the scriptures, but all of them have gone astray. Creflo Dollar, I have this against you, you worship the Almighty Dollar! Paul and Jan Crouch, Joel Osteen, Marilyn Hickey, Joyce Meyers, Creflo Dollar, Benny Hinn, Kenneth Copeland, Steven Munsey, Rick Joyner, Pat Robertson, Oral Roberts, Richard and Lindsey Roberts, Juanita Bynum and Thomas Weeks, Paula White, Rodney Howard-Browne, Mike Murdock, Carman, Billy Graham, TD Jakes, Rod Parsley and Kim Clement. These are just a few examples of Evangelical Prosperity Pimps and they are pimps for the devil as they have forsaken their original calling and humble beginnings. Evangelical Prosperity Pimps have named the Ministries or Churches after themselves."
"Be warned it will be the famous TV evangelists that will lead the masses to the son of satan, whom will come using the name that is trusted, JESUS. It will be the famous TV evangelists that have sold their souls to satan for fame and wealth that are teaching false manmade doctrines and leading the people to this false JESUS. In the Great Tribulation the name of JESUS will be counterfeited by the son of satan now called the anti-christ. This anti-christ will defile the name of JESUS and under the power of satan do signs, wonders and unholy miracles in a name known by the Christian Church, a name that is now loved and trusted, the name of JESUS CHRIST."
"The son of satan, will do signs, wonders and false miracles in satan's power for satan's glory."
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
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