Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Soap In The Stores Is Nothing But Chemicals - Make Your Own Or Buy Handmade
104 views
channel image
snobbish prepper
Published Yesterday |

I started looking at the ingredients to several big name bars of soap that are sold in the grocery stores. I was planning on doing my normal this is whats in it video until I realized that EVERY single ingredient in store bought soap is a chemical!

Keywords
handmade soapsnobbish preppertoxins in beauty productssoap in storechemical soap

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket