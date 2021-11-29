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The Code: The Matrix Revealed Part 3 - Carl Munck
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95 views • November 29, 2021
Carl Munck coined the word Archaeocryptography. He found a code linking megalithic monuments across the globe. Using only numbers and dimensions of the pyramids and monuments he is able to calculate the latitude or longitude of its location, with the Prime Meridian being the Great Pyramid at Giza.
This is Part 3 of 3.
For more information, check out http://www.greatdreams.com/gem1.htm.
This is Part 3 of 3.
For more information, check out http://www.greatdreams.com/gem1.htm.
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