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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Partner with the Divine for a Flourishing Career Fourteen
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10 views • January 09, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #14
Description: Partner with the Divine for a Flourishing Career
What causes so many businesses to fail? Are there hidden forces at work few know about? What are the secrets for empowering a successful and rewarding career? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator reveals the hidden pitfalls that interfere with happiness and success, and lead to business and career failures. The good news is, it’s all healable. Join us as we discuss what works, and what doesn’t!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Partner with the Divine for a Flourishing Career
What causes so many businesses to fail? Are there hidden forces at work few know about? What are the secrets for empowering a successful and rewarding career? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator reveals the hidden pitfalls that interfere with happiness and success, and lead to business and career failures. The good news is, it’s all healable. Join us as we discuss what works, and what doesn’t!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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