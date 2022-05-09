© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VD 2-2 Tommy Andrews Jim Lamon M. Tony Lewis Doug Little Court Rich.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 09, 2022
Tommy Andrews Jim Lamon M. Tony Lewis Doug Little Court Rich.
MAAP REAL Videos !
This was the enthusiastic before we arrived to the meeting: We all have had a very busy month, but Patriots of Arizona (POA) is looking forward to closing out April, 2022 with the five of you with a discussion of the very important topic of our energy resources & future at our “Energy Symposium”. I have so many questions as I am sure many others do, too. Can’t wait to see you at Venue 8600 a week from Saturday! The Venue has excellent audio/visual so if you have graphs, pictures etc. that would be great to use them.
I have these to start our reading list:
The Great Reset, Glenn Beck
The Grid, The Fraying Wires Between
Americans & Our Energy Future,
Gretchen Bakke, Ph. D.
City of Light, Lauren Belfer (Novel)
Last Day of Night, Graham Moore (novel)
Confessions of a Green Peace Drop Out, the Making of a Sensible
Environmentalist, Patrick Moore. Bonnie Ebstyne, POA President & Founder
NEVER LET THE THINGS YOU CAN’T DO, STOP YOU FROM DOING WHAT YOU CAN.
President Ronald Reagan.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Camera George Nemeh
MAAP REAL Videos !
This was the enthusiastic before we arrived to the meeting: We all have had a very busy month, but Patriots of Arizona (POA) is looking forward to closing out April, 2022 with the five of you with a discussion of the very important topic of our energy resources & future at our “Energy Symposium”. I have so many questions as I am sure many others do, too. Can’t wait to see you at Venue 8600 a week from Saturday! The Venue has excellent audio/visual so if you have graphs, pictures etc. that would be great to use them.
I have these to start our reading list:
The Great Reset, Glenn Beck
The Grid, The Fraying Wires Between
Americans & Our Energy Future,
Gretchen Bakke, Ph. D.
City of Light, Lauren Belfer (Novel)
Last Day of Night, Graham Moore (novel)
Confessions of a Green Peace Drop Out, the Making of a Sensible
Environmentalist, Patrick Moore. Bonnie Ebstyne, POA President & Founder
NEVER LET THE THINGS YOU CAN’T DO, STOP YOU FROM DOING WHAT YOU CAN.
President Ronald Reagan.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Camera George Nemeh
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.