VD 2-2 Tommy Andrews Jim Lamon M. Tony Lewis Doug Little Court Rich.

Tommy Andrews Jim Lamon M. Tony Lewis Doug Little Court Rich.

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This was the enthusiastic before we arrived to the meeting: ﻿We all have had a very busy month, but Patriots of Arizona (POA) is looking forward to closing out April, 2022 with the five of you with a discussion of the very important topic of our energy resources & future at our “Energy Symposium”. I have so many questions as I am sure many others do, too. Can’t wait to see you at Venue 8600 a week from Saturday! The Venue has excellent audio/visual so if you have graphs, pictures etc. that would be great to use them.



I have these to start our reading list:



The Great Reset, Glenn Beck

The Grid, The Fraying Wires Between

Americans & Our Energy Future,

Gretchen Bakke, Ph. D.

City of Light, Lauren Belfer (Novel)

Last Day of Night, Graham Moore (novel)

Confessions of a Green Peace Drop Out, the Making of a Sensible

Environmentalist, Patrick Moore. Bonnie Ebstyne, POA President & Founder



NEVER LET THE THINGS YOU CAN’T DO, STOP YOU FROM DOING WHAT YOU CAN.



President Ronald Reagan.



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