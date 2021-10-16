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Nouvelle-Zélande | Dystopie en mode réel
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10 views • October 16, 2021
Mise en ligne faite à des fins d'archivage. Faire en sorte que RIEN ne soit oublié.
« Rejetez toute information qui ne vient pas du gouvernement, nous continuerons d'être votre seule source de vérité. »
On se croirait dans un mauvais film.
Source le la vidéo :
https://twitter.com/i/status/1445747172046110721
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« Rejetez toute information qui ne vient pas du gouvernement, nous continuerons d'être votre seule source de vérité. »
On se croirait dans un mauvais film.
Source le la vidéo :
https://twitter.com/i/status/1445747172046110721
=======================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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