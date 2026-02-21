BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt UFO / Aliens (Read Before Below)
Gustel Nobell
Gustel Nobell
185 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 3 days ago

Dark Journalist / Daniel Liszt Warns The President Is In A Race Against Time To Take Control Of The UFO File & Effectively Castrate The Mad Scientist Death Cult! MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW! ( Gustel :) First Real E.T on Earth Is Goddess Isis is from Sirius 8 Point Star . Reptilians are Fallen Angels They Are ShadeShiffer  Breed Human Female Even today .Greys are Demons of Hell. Atlantis Are Children of Able Son of Adams Eve 19000 B.C is Real Date Noah Flood was 4033 B.C .1/3 of Atlantis Escape The Earth Giants and Half Breed  Nephilim and Anakim Half Human and Half Reptilians Offspring of Fallen Angels. More Human Out in Outer Space Then Human on Earth Atlantis Aldebaran , Asgard Aldebaran , New Earth Maria Orsic Alpha Centauri B also Add Is Planet India, Planet Kim North Korea ,Planet Whatgo Black People  , Native American Indians Pure Blood. Japanese Planet Tokyo In Sirius All 100% Human  . E.T Goddess Isis Sirius . Green Shin Human Like Woolpit Children,  Elves 200 Light Year From the Earth . Horns Like the Elves 200 Light from the Earth Lot More 

Keywords
alienufoflying saucersdark journalistdaniel liszt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
$175 Billion in limbo: Supreme Court ruling triggers tariff refund mystery and fresh trade chaos

$175 Billion in limbo: Supreme Court ruling triggers tariff refund mystery and fresh trade chaos

Willow Tohi
Judges rule 4,400+ times that Trump administration illegally detained immigrants

Judges rule 4,400+ times that Trump administration illegally detained immigrants

Laura Harris
U.S. imports from Taiwan surpass goods from China for the first time in decades

U.S. imports from Taiwan surpass goods from China for the first time in decades

Laura Harris
Trump imposes new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down emergency powers

Trump imposes new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down emergency powers

Kevin Hughes
DOT removes 550 CDL training providers in nationwide crackdown

DOT removes 550 CDL training providers in nationwide crackdown

Laura Harris
Meta&#8217;s controversial AI patent: Keeping the dead &#8220;ALIVE&#8221; on social media

Meta’s controversial AI patent: Keeping the dead “ALIVE” on social media

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy