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8/02/18 #SIGNTHEPETITION PREZ TRUMP: PARDON AS_ANGE! #RUNAWAYJURY #CNNSUCKS
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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YOU ARE FREE TV
8/02/18Please SIGN THE PETITION requesting President Trump to Pardon Julian Assange, who's health and life is in danger at this pivotal moment. We must act now before the Ecuadorian embassy kicks Assange out and he is exposed to the wrath of MI6 and the CIA. The world owes so much to this man, who had the courage to expose one the most criminal and rogue governments in American history. We are ALL in his debt, WWG1WGA! FREE ASSANGE! SIGN HERE:
https://www.infowars.com/petition/

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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
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CRYPTO donation links below:

This video was made last night but YT would not allow me to upload. This has been the norm lately. The censorship is definitely in full operation mode and it is getting harder to beat the algorithm-- thanks to Google Gestapo. But YAFTV will keep on keeping on!

Have a little look at jury nullification and why the corrupt court system tries to keep the power of the jury secret (which is absolutely unconstitutional!)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jury_nullification

To follow the claims of actor Isaac Kappy, who alleges that actor and producer Seth Green is an active pedophile connected to an elite Hollywood pedo-ring:
https://www.twitter.com/@IsaacKappy

To learn more about the upcoming "Unite American First" rallies in Portland OR and Berkeley, CA this weekend:
https://www.uniteamericafirst.com
https://www.votedemout.org

To learn about the date and location of the upcoming rally to support medical marijuana in Orlando, FL:
https://www.stonecoldtruth.com

For Crypto:

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK

Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE! Let's take action, together, to MAGA!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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