Young (27 Year Old) Female Triathlete, Becomes the 5th Toronto Area Doctor to Die in July

But what the world lost in the sudden and tragic death of Dr. Candace Nayman was a woman who had dedicated her life to the health of children.

The 27-year-old, who was a resident doctor at McMaster Children Hospital in Hamilton, collapsed while swimming as she competed in a triathlon on Sunday. She subsequently died on Thursday.

Five Canadian doctors in the Toronto Area have died over the course of 12 days. [Within one week of being offered their 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine]. Maybe three of them were part of the same vaccine lot like so many who are dying or getting injured.

Three of the doctors are from the same hospital system — Trillium Health, which serves Mississauga and western Toronto in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The deceased are:





Dr Paul D. Hannam, died July 16

Dr. Lorne E. Segall, died July 17

Dr. Stephen W. McKenzie, died July 18

Dr. Jakub T. Sawicki, died on or July 19

Dr. Candace Nayman, 27 died on July 28





Doctor Hannam is confirmed to have died from a heart attack suffered while he was out running. The cause of death for the three other doctors have yet to be announced.





Related video: "Coincidence: Four Toronto Doctors Dropped Dead in Four Days in July" https://www.bitchute.com/video/FhpihAbTAppF/





Related links:





https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-triathlete-27-becomes-5th-gta-doctor-to-die-in-july





https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-hospitals-confirm-deaths-of-four-physicians-but-deny-vaccine-related





Four Canadian Doctors in Toronto Area Died Last Week

https://www.hollywoodlanews.com/canadian-doctors-dead/





https://doctors.cpso.on.ca/DoctorDetails/Paul-Davidson-Hannam/0161913-73694





https://www.legacy.com/ca/obituaries/theglobeandmail/name/paul-hannam-obituary?pid=202436186





https://doctors.cpso.on.ca/DoctorDetails/Lorne-Elliot-Segall/0161922-73695





https://doctors.cpso.on.ca/DoctorDetails/Jakub-Tomasz-Sawicki/0273261-95159





https://doctors.cpso.on.ca/DoctorDetails/Stephen-Wayne-McKenzie/0025200-30023





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