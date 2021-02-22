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** PELOSI’S WITCH HUNT OF CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES ** Bowne Report – 21/Feb/2021
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100 views • February 22, 2021
** Pelosi Launches A Panel To Start A Civil War
- Banned.Video, John Bowne – 21/Feb/2021
- Video & Article: https://banned.video/watch?id=6032d788d3a98c1201814101
-- Speaker Pelosi and her loathe some gang of geriatric globalism swindlers are so riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome that they should all be carted off to a mental facility instead of wasting the taxpayers time and money. But of course they will be given a blank check to prolong the madness with a 9/11 style commission to investigate Trump’s role in the Capitol Riot on January 6th.
The actual 9/11 commission formed 18 years ago. During that investigation the CIA withheld information regarding the 9/11 hijackers. Will Pelosi omit the fact that Schumer and herself in league with Sargent at arms are involved in a cover up of the cause of the security breach of the Capitol on January 6th?
And as the culture of fear grows, Donald Trump will poke the hornets’ nest with an appearance at CPAC.
Pelosi’s commission will likely create targeted designations on patriots across the nation, further dooming the 1st, 2nd, and 4th Amendments into oblivion.
** Comments:
• This super old stretched italian witch is long overdue for execution.. any other time in history she would be awaiting execution at this stage
• All the left does is try and pick fights. We humans are above government. Remember that.
• A war is about to happen I for sure as hell will give Nothing Zero NADA Not even a KNIFE they will get from me.... Give us your Gun's lay down your arm's we Americans will not give the Government a Damn Thing...
• Need term limits and age limits across the board for elected officials.She and the other old brain fucks would be gone years ago if used..
• No one wants to do a damn thing. You want me to go start the "civil war" so you can get a free shot in... just like what happened at the capitol. I will watch America burn before I sacrifice myself for a bunch of sociopaths hell bent on commanding imaginary armies fromt heir mobile phone or computer chairs. I will watch you starve to death and burn. You have to do this the right way, all of the way..... or die. Marvin Heemeyer may go down in history as a folk legend that stood up to the man... but imagine if he would have taken that conviction and done the right thing. People want instant gratification. Sex, money, food, alcohol, energy, clean water. People are so fucking decadent. You will starve to death with this mentality. I will watch you burn yourselves to the ground.
• Her head is going to end up on a pike.....
• They better be careful what they wish for. They keep pushing and it gets to that point. It'll not end well for them. Yes there are corrupt police, government, and military officials out there. But do you think 100% of them will turn on Americans? Some will some won't.
• Can someone just put a bullet in this cunts head, I’m so fucking sick off all this bollix, it's ruining my entire life and there’s hardly any fucking light at the end of the tunnel, a life of misery is no life at all and at this point someone should stop these absolute fucks, imagine having a chronic health condition that’s so hard and expensive to sort out and these corrupt fucking occult bastards come along and make life even harder with this NWO Great Reset, people have no fucking backbone anymore to fight back, and even when they do it's put off as "domestic terrorism" by these fucking masonic scum, I’m so fucking done.
• These people are committing TREASON and targeting peaceful Americans! Where is our military to hold up to their oaths? America is over!
• I HATE TO JUDGE BUT THIS WOMEN IS TERRIBLE. she has spewed lies and deserves to feel the wrath of god.
• God works through people, and if people are too pussified to act then suppose God can't do a damn thing. We the people need to stop waiting for someone else to do the dirty work for us but we are the ones who are always made to do the Dirty Work. I say we volunteer to do the dirty work for ourselves and remove this corrupt Beast thoroughly
- Banned.Video, John Bowne – 21/Feb/2021
- Video & Article: https://banned.video/watch?id=6032d788d3a98c1201814101
-- Speaker Pelosi and her loathe some gang of geriatric globalism swindlers are so riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome that they should all be carted off to a mental facility instead of wasting the taxpayers time and money. But of course they will be given a blank check to prolong the madness with a 9/11 style commission to investigate Trump’s role in the Capitol Riot on January 6th.
The actual 9/11 commission formed 18 years ago. During that investigation the CIA withheld information regarding the 9/11 hijackers. Will Pelosi omit the fact that Schumer and herself in league with Sargent at arms are involved in a cover up of the cause of the security breach of the Capitol on January 6th?
And as the culture of fear grows, Donald Trump will poke the hornets’ nest with an appearance at CPAC.
Pelosi’s commission will likely create targeted designations on patriots across the nation, further dooming the 1st, 2nd, and 4th Amendments into oblivion.
** Comments:
• This super old stretched italian witch is long overdue for execution.. any other time in history she would be awaiting execution at this stage
• All the left does is try and pick fights. We humans are above government. Remember that.
• A war is about to happen I for sure as hell will give Nothing Zero NADA Not even a KNIFE they will get from me.... Give us your Gun's lay down your arm's we Americans will not give the Government a Damn Thing...
• Need term limits and age limits across the board for elected officials.She and the other old brain fucks would be gone years ago if used..
• No one wants to do a damn thing. You want me to go start the "civil war" so you can get a free shot in... just like what happened at the capitol. I will watch America burn before I sacrifice myself for a bunch of sociopaths hell bent on commanding imaginary armies fromt heir mobile phone or computer chairs. I will watch you starve to death and burn. You have to do this the right way, all of the way..... or die. Marvin Heemeyer may go down in history as a folk legend that stood up to the man... but imagine if he would have taken that conviction and done the right thing. People want instant gratification. Sex, money, food, alcohol, energy, clean water. People are so fucking decadent. You will starve to death with this mentality. I will watch you burn yourselves to the ground.
• Her head is going to end up on a pike.....
• They better be careful what they wish for. They keep pushing and it gets to that point. It'll not end well for them. Yes there are corrupt police, government, and military officials out there. But do you think 100% of them will turn on Americans? Some will some won't.
• Can someone just put a bullet in this cunts head, I’m so fucking sick off all this bollix, it's ruining my entire life and there’s hardly any fucking light at the end of the tunnel, a life of misery is no life at all and at this point someone should stop these absolute fucks, imagine having a chronic health condition that’s so hard and expensive to sort out and these corrupt fucking occult bastards come along and make life even harder with this NWO Great Reset, people have no fucking backbone anymore to fight back, and even when they do it's put off as "domestic terrorism" by these fucking masonic scum, I’m so fucking done.
• These people are committing TREASON and targeting peaceful Americans! Where is our military to hold up to their oaths? America is over!
• I HATE TO JUDGE BUT THIS WOMEN IS TERRIBLE. she has spewed lies and deserves to feel the wrath of god.
• God works through people, and if people are too pussified to act then suppose God can't do a damn thing. We the people need to stop waiting for someone else to do the dirty work for us but we are the ones who are always made to do the Dirty Work. I say we volunteer to do the dirty work for ourselves and remove this corrupt Beast thoroughly
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