HUGE TRUMP WON Flag Almost Confiscated by Security at Texas Rangers Game

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Owen Shroyer: What's wrong?
Security: Take your flag down.
Owen Shroyer: She's panicked. You see her panicked like I'm doing anything?
They stole our election though, ya know?
Security: Let go. We know.
Owen Shroyer: We'll take it out. Relax guys. Everybody relax. Nobody got hurt. We'll hold on to that.
Security: Nope. We gotta...
Owen Shroyer: No. I know the rules. You can't take my flag.
Security: Yes we can.
Owen Shroyer. No you can not. I will take it up. You can' take the flag.
Security (On radio) Ma'am, what do you want me to do with the flag?
Owen Shroyer: You can not take my flag. We'll take it up. You know your election got stolen too.
Security: I know.
Owen Shroyer: Everyone's election got stolen and Americans should be more upset that our election got stolen than we have a flag. We'll leave. How about that? Don't take the flag though.
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