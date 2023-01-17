La infinita y subjetiva relatividad moral.

Por el video de la pelea entre el profesor y el alumno me pusieron un strike, supongo por eso fue, asi que subo aquí esto. Por un trozo de mierda te joden todo el directo y encima te ponen un strike.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.