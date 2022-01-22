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Exclusive Report: US Government Targeting Red States With Deadly Batches of Covid Vaccine
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60 views • January 22, 2022
From Infowars
Researchers sourcing VAERS data on Covid jabs found what appears to be a deadly political war being waged on red states.
When viewing adverse reactions tied to specific batches of Covid vaccines, the analysts found highly toxic vaccine lots being channeled towards conservative areas.
Researchers sourcing VAERS data on Covid jabs found what appears to be a deadly political war being waged on red states.
When viewing adverse reactions tied to specific batches of Covid vaccines, the analysts found highly toxic vaccine lots being channeled towards conservative areas.
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